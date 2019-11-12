SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A new program will allow Oregonians to save for higher education by recycling their empty cans and bottles.
The partnership between BottleDrop and Oregon College Savings Plan, launched Tuesday, permits recyclers to transfer money from their BottleDrop account to an Oregon College Savings Plan account.
Multiple Oregon College Savings Plan accounts can be connected to a single BottleDrop account, according to officials.
Account holders can save for themselves, their kids, or for their grandchildren.
Recyclers must have a minimum balance of $5 in their BottleDrop account to transfer money into the Oregon College Savings Plan account. Participants can access a link to the sign up page through their BottleDrop account.
“We know that no matter where you live in Oregon, every penny adds up, and we want to make it easier for everyone to start saving for their future today,” Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read said.
