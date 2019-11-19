New program to help homeowners in Portland, Multnomah Co.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new program is working to make sure families in Portland and Multnomah County have an affordable place to live.
The program from Wells Fargo, announced Tuesday, helps with down payments and provides homebuyer education to people in Portland and Multnomah County.
People who qualify can receive a $20,000 or a $22,500 down payment assistance grant.
To reserve a $20,000 down payment assistance grant, eligible homebuyers must be pre-approved for financing with an eligible lender and be in contract to purchase a home in the city of Portland or Multnomah County.
Eligible homebuyers can earn up to 100% of the area median income, which is $87,900 for an individual up to family of four in Multnomah County, according to officials.
Military service members and veterans, teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians may reserve down payment assistance grants of $22,500.
Officials think the NeighborhoodLIFT program will help about 270 families get a home by making it more affordable, achievable, and sustainable.
Mayor Ted Wheeler joined program officials Tuesday to announce the program.
Registration to reserve an appointment begins online Nov. 25.
