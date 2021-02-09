(KPTV) -- Relief is on the way for Oregon landlords whose tenants have fallen behind on their rent.
Later this month, the state will begin taking applications for $150 million in relief funding allocated by the legislature.
A recent survey of housing professionals found that so far in 2021, roughly 12% of Oregon households didn't pay their rent by the 15th of the month.
That's put a strain on property owners, big and small.
"Basically, the tenant's gone dark. So we don't really know if they're ever going to plan to pay," said Benjamin Murphy, who has a tenant in Beaverton who hasn't paid rent since May. "That makes it tough to make the mortgage payment even."
Under the state's relief fund, Murphy could be eligible to get 80% of the back rent he's owed, with the understanding that the other 20% would be forgiven.
To qualify, landlords need to provide a written statement, called an attestation, from their tenants explaining how the pandemic has affected their ability to pay rent.
Oregon Housing and Community Services, a relatively small state agency, has never taken on such a large distribution of funding, and will be hiring extra staff to help with the roll-out.
"What's unclear to us is the interest in this program. Unlike unemployment, which is an entitlement program, anyone that's unemployed can receive, this isn't an entitlement program and there is a finite number of landlords in the state," said Nicole Stingh, an OHCS spokesperson.
Once the online application portal is up and running, the state will score applications based on percentage of missed rent and how many units the landlord owns, with preference given to landlords bearing the biggest financial burden.
Why are these people not paying their rent? If you get unemployment, you should be required to pay your rent. This is just another handout to the deadbeats. I don't want to hear that Oregon is broke, they can find money for all their welfare ideas.
