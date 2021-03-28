New proposal to shelter houseless in Portland city parks have many upset

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Some Portland residents are upset with a proposal that could shelter some of the city's houseless in parks.
People gathered to make their voices heard Sunday along the Waterfront. They want the city to find other places to house those on the streets, saying it doesn't make sense to keep the homeless outside.
"The county and the city have some different land, but they are asking about placing people in the parks. The compromise recently is they will be placed in parking lots," one resident said. "We can all see the overflow. This isn't compassionate for them, not compassionate for the other residents of Portland."
Last week, the city proposed including an amendment to clarify what sites can be used as temporary shelters. The city council is expected to vote on the Shelter to Housing Continuum on Wednesday. To view full city council session here.
(2) comments
Place them in city commissioners backyards if they are so passionate about saving these people. You place them in parks and they will be destroyed, there are already needles and trash in parks, accept them all in and see people moving out of the neighborhood very soon.
How many would City Hall house?
