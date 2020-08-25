CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A new rent assistance program is available for tenants in Clark County who owe partial or full rent to their landlord in March 2020 or later and have an income equal to or less than 50 percent of Area Median Income, according to county officials.
For a family of four, that number sits at $46,050, county officials said. Citizenship documentation is not required, though there are additional requirements that must be met.
"The Eviction Rent Assistance Program Grant is intended to prevent evictions by paying past due, current due and future rent, targeting limited resources to those with the greatest needs while working to distribute funds equitably," according to county officials.
Up to three months of assistance may be provided to eligible households, county officials said. Assistance will be provided to eligible households until available funds are spent. Households may only be assisted one time with the funds.
Anyone who needs access to the program is encouraged to call the Council for the Homeless Housing Hotline at 360-695-9677.
