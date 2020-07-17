PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new report states some Oregon counties are out of control with untraced COVID-19 cases and should shut back down immediately.
Looking at all 36 counties, the Oregon consumer advocacy group, OSPIRG, recently released the report.
It states eight counties, mostly in eastern Oregon, should go on lock down for at least two weeks.
The group is also warning that 12 additional counties are at risk of losing control of the virus, including Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington County.
OSPIRG recommends those counties pause where they’re at with the possibility of going back to tighter restrictions if needed.
Finally, the report encourages all bars and indoor dining rooms in the state to close.
The report states, “Other states, including California, New York, Texas, and Florida, have recognized that some types of business, especially bars and indoor dining rooms, cannot be operated safely with current levels of community spread for COVID-19. Without an interstate travel ban or robust quarantine procedures at Oregon’s borders, bars and indoor dining rooms should be shuttered throughout the state until the virus is brought under control nationwide.”
To read the full report, click here.
(2) comments
Let the virus spread! Isn't it obvious no matter what is done, this virus is still going to be here. Our only hope is to achieve herd immunity and that means 60 - 70% of the population needs to get infected. Based just on the current confirmed cases, only 1 in 300 Oregonians are infected and that's about .0033 of the state.
OSPIRG burned through any credibility it may once have had, a long, long time ago.
