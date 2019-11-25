PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new report released Monday found significant racial disparities in Multnomah County’s criminal justice system.
The report was produced by the Hayward Burns Institute for Justice, Fairness and Equity.
The authors looked at people’s involvement in the county’s criminal justice system and compared the numbers to those reported in 2014.
The report found that disparity gaps in the likelihood of a jail stay increased for people of color from 2014 to 2019.
Specifically, black adults were 7 times more likely than white adults to be in jail during pretrial in 2014, and 8.3 times more likely in 2019.
People of color also had longer stays in jail.
In 2019, white adults averaged 11.9 days in jail, while black adults averaged 16.8 days, Latino adults averaged 17 days, Asian and Pacific Islanders 13.5 days, and Native Americans 14 days.
In response to the report, Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw issued a statement.
“Reports such as these help us to realize that over-representation of certain races continues to exist in the criminal justice system and in our stops,” said Outlaw. “It is time we move beyond reporting out on the data and into implementation of intentional strategies in an effort to create meaningful change, when appropriate.”
In 2017, FOX 12 Investigators looked into racial disparities stops by the police bureau.
In 2016, black people accounted for more than 20 percent of the department’s non-traffic stops, even though census figures showed the black community makes up a little more than 6 percent of Portland’s population.
At that time, Capt. Mike Krantz (now a Commander), who headed up the Bureau’s Strategic Services Division, said the numbers reflected where officers respond to calls, not racial bias.
“If you go back and look at the numbers of the violent activity resulting mostly from gunshots or firearm activity violence, a lot of those numbers disproportionately include communities of color,” said Krantz at the time.
The new report also points out that people of color are more likely to be booked into jail for both felony and misdemeanor charges.
Once in jail, the report found, people of color are more likely to have cases referred to the District Attorney’s Office, and more likely to have a case issued for prosecution.
Reacting to the report, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese released a statement, saying, “The W. Haywood Burns Institute report confirms that people of color are disproportionately involved in and impacted by our criminal justice system. It is incumbent on all criminal justice leaders to acknowledge this disparity and strive for solutions that ensure equitable treatment of all people.”
