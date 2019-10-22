PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland restaurant is among the nation’s best, according to a new report.
Two Seattle restaurants also topped the list, TripAdvisor said Tuesday.
Mother’s Bistro & Bar ranked 22 out of 25 restaurants in TripAdvisor’s best everyday dining category. The Crab Pot Seafood Restaurant and The Pink Door, both near Pike Place Market in Seattle, earned top spots in the same category at numbers 8 and 11.
The Travelers’ Choice Awards for Restaurants was based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews and accounted for quantity and quality of reviews, the travel website said.
In total, 584 restaurants, 75 in the U.S., were honored across three categories: fine dining, everyday dining, and fast-casual dining. New York had the most winners in the U.S., with 10 restaurant across all three categories.
