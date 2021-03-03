New report suggests PPP loans helped Oregon businesses stay afloat

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A new report from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis has some promising numbers in it. The report says not as many businesses closed down as they originally thought and the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans may be what kept many afloat.
The report that was published on Tuesday still acknowledges business wasn’t good in 2020. It said small business income stayed flat and there was a higher percentage of business closures, specifically bars and restaurants. According to the economic analysis office, that difference is only 5%.
The report pulled data from active business licenses, liquor licenses, and applications. It mentions how Oregon businesses got just over 7 billion dollars last year in PPP loans. Without them, data shows business income fell nearly 20%.
Tavern on Kruse in Lake Oswego was lucky enough to get a couple PPP loans. Managing member Kent Lewis told FOX 12 that’s what kept the doors open and allowed them to run their take-out operation.
“If I had to do it with my own labor money I would’ve stay shut, and the PPP loan allowed me to bring people in and pay them to do what I couldn’t afford to pay them to do, so in that sense, it really served its purpose,” said Lewis.
Not every restaurant was so lucky, Lewis said that depending on what bank the business works with, some had a harder time processing the loan request quickly enough to get one before the federal funds ran out.
The economic report also said start-up activity has surged in Oregon since the shelter in place phase of the pandemic ended based on business application numbers.
If you’re interested in seeing more, the economic report can be found here.
