New research: Students could experience significant learning losses during school closures

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New research from a nonprofit based in Portland is showing us how much learning loss could happen in this time of social distancing and brick-and-mortar school closures.
The Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) released its research findings last week, indicating that Oregon students could face up to 50 percent loss of education gains in mathematics and up to 30 percent loss of education gains in reading.
One of the lead authors for the research, Dr. Megan Kuhfeld, told FOX 12 that they looked at historical summer learning loss data from 2018 and applied it to the length of time that schools will be closed in the state due to the pandemic.
Researchers presented the data on line graphs with three trajectories for comparison: the typical growth and summer loss in a normal school year, a COVID-19 slide, “in which students showed patterns of academic setbacks typical of summers throughout an extended closure,” and a COVID-19 slowdown, “in which students maintained the same level of academic achievement they had when schools were closed” back in mid-March, the research brief said.
In essence, the “COVID-19 slide” line represents the worst-case scenario, Kuhfeld said, if absolutely no learning is completed during this time of social distancing, as if it were an extended summer.
“It’s definitely not something that’s set in stone,” Kuhfeld said. “Virtual learning is a pretty new phenomenon for most people, so we wanted to get a sense for what the possible outcomes could be for a lot of students.”
Specifically, Kuhfeld said, the data might be more reflective of students who don’t have access to Internet or the technology needed for many virtual or distance learning programs.
Math was much more dramatically affected than reading, and the data shows that younger students tend to lose more education gains than older students.
Alexa Pearson with the Oregon Department of Education said this information is valuable to help educators prepare for the fall.
Pearson, the director of Standards and Instructional Support for ODE, said there is no experience equivalent to that of in-classroom learning, but she said students aren’t missing out on their education right now.
“We have seen people coming up with innovation in all different ways, from providing resources for families whether that’s food, materials, technology,” Pearson said. “What I think we’ve seen the most is the highlight of the collaboration between teachers and families.”
Pearson said the state has no plans, for now, to extend the 2020-2021 calendar school year or add summer classes.
(2) comments
In essence, you have lost an entire semester. The damage will be incalculable. I predict a lot of summer school in their future, just to get caught up. Math, especially , is a perishable skill.
You think? They should continue school whenever this pandemic is over regardless when this is. All summer if necessary. This is their vacation as far as I have seen kids all over the place doing the vacation thing. There is no way this on line schooling is going to give the knowledge that school provides. There are going to be a lot of illiterate kids out there if they let them pass and graduate without finishing the grades they were in.
