PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Election Day is just 12 days away, and a new resource is helping Oregonians recognize voter intimidation at the ballot box and what to do in response.
Two groups - the Oregon Justice Resource Center and Protect Democracy - just released a new guide and online resources about voter intimidation.
Voter intimidation does not have to involve physical violence to be unlawful. Any attempt to threaten, intimidate or coerce a voter is illegal.
FOX 12 spoke with voters who say in this heated election year, even someone just standing near a ballot box feels intimidating.
"I’ve lived here 20 years and I still have this, is this going to be safe? This year is the first time I have ever felt that way," said one voter. "Yeah, I think it's really important to get the word out what your rights are and how you vote and where."
Anyone who feels they may have experienced a threat, intimidation or retaliation to voting should contact their local election officials or the state attorney general's voter hotline, particularly if an incident occurs at a polling place or ballot drop-off site.
The full voter intimidation guide, along with an online form for reporting incidents of intimidation, can be found at www.ojrc.info/voter-intimidation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Yes yes you fear mongering Democrats let's worry about stuff you do not the other party! Just push the fear and people will make it up for you so you can blame Trump supporters! So pathetic of the media to fear monger!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.