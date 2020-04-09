MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – County and city leaders introduced a new online resource on Thursday to help people assess their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free online symptom checker is available at c19oregon.com and is available for people in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties. Portland Fire & Rescue says hundreds of thousands of people have already used the tool across the globe.
Once online, users must provide their age, zip code, and symptoms. They must also answer questions about any preexisting conditions. The resource will then come back with a green yellow, or red assessment.
“Green you'll see indicates the lowest level of health risk,” Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue said. “It directs folks to stay at home and monitor their progress, check for fever. If you get yellow at the end this is a moderate level of risk. People should, among other things, stay at home, call a primary doctor for over-the-phone consultation. By the way, if they don't have a primary care doctor, they'll be directed to other resources to find care. Red is the high-risk category; it urges people to seek medical while warning inbound doctors and hospitals so they can be fully prepared.”
Portland Fire & Rescue says the tool is designed to help get people the right care at the right time and to track areas that might be hit harder with COVID-19 symptoms.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.