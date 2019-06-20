PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We now know what will be replacing a popular food cart pod in downtown Portland.
On Thursday, Marriott hotels announced that a new Ritz-Carlton hotel will be built in the Alder Street food cart pod location.
The new hotel will be the first Ritz-Carlton in the Pacific Northwest and boasts itself as Portland’s first five-star hotel.
The developer of the hotel is Portland-based BPM Real Estate Group.
The Ritz-Carlton will manage over 250 hotel rooms and over 130 residential units including eight penthouses.
The building will be 35 stories and cost nearly 600 million dollars to build.
The owners of food carts at the Alder Street pod were told last month they’d have to vacate by the end of June.
Many of the pod’s best-known carts had already left in anticipation of the planned development.
They will be getting a jump on the new building soon.
Construction is expected to start later this year and Marriott hopes to open the hotel in 2023.
