MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Changes could be on the horizon for food cart owners and the people who own or manage the land they sit on. The county is looking to close a gap when it comes to sanitation.
Multnomah County officials said until now, it’s been up to food carts individually to supply clean water and electricity, control for rodents and wastewater disposal while the owners or operators of the property the carts are parked upon had no responsibility.
They add, that left food cart owners pointing fingers when health inspectors discover overflowing trash, rat infestations or greasy water spills. Food carts are not subject to fire setbacks, so a fire in one cart can spark a series of fires if carts are placed too close together.
The county said the cart owners are required to have things like fresh water for washing hands and dishes. Inspectors say they found issues with that like punctured hoses and carts using tubing not intended for drinking.
At the same time, the county said the people who own or manage the land the carts sit on are under no obligation to provide trash, wastewater or oil disposal to carts that rend space. The county says that makes it tough to point to bad actors when county agencies receive complaints about illegal dumping.
Thursday, the county will take up an ordinance that moves some of the public health responsibilities from the cart owners to those who operate the food cart pods.
If the ordinance passes, food cart pods would be required to provide power, clean water, trash and recycling services to tenants as well as control rodents and have a plan to deal with wastewater spills.
The ordinance would also require carts to be far enough apart to prevent fire from spreading.
This ordinance has been in the works for nearly 2 years. A workgroup of 40 people from health officials to cart owners crafted the ordinance.
Sammi Shaltaf, who owns the Pleasant Peasant on 10th and Madison, was among the group formed.
“To see the city, try and help landlords and food cart owners come together really elevates all the pains that food cart owners go through,” Shaltaf said.
He said he feels the changes if passed would be a win for all.
Multnomah County Commissioners will take up the proposed ordinance on Thursday.
At the hearing, Commissioners will hear public comment. If the ordinance passes the new rules would take effect on January 2020.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
