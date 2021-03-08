New scheduling system helps speed up COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Bill Anton and his wife Terry tried to get an appointment for weeks without any luck.
“I was putting in speed dial, and you know dialing 20 times in a minute, putting refresh on the computer, and it always said sorry all appointments are filled,” Anton said.
That was until OHA and All4Oregon created a new scheduling system where seniors sign up and wait to be contacted by All4Oregon to book their appointments.
“I went online that evening and said you know, give me a call when you had an appointment and stopped worrying about it and within, that was Sunday evening, Tuesday got a call and had an appointment for my wife and I Thursday,” he said.
To speed up scheduling for those who are now eligible to get vaccinated, OHA has committed to allocating 45,000 first doses over the next three weeks, amounting to about 15,000 per week, to its All4Oregon partners operating the Oregon Convention Center Vaccination Clinic.
Anton said he was a bit skeptical at first about how it would all work but was pleasantly surprised at his appointment. He said the whole thing took about 40 minutes.
“I did not want to drive into Portland, you know I’ve been to Blazer games, and it was a hassle to park, so I was very reticent about that. But when we went down there, it was an amazing experience,” he said. “They had people everywhere directing you to park, where to walk, everyone had a smile on, there wasn’t a question that wasn’t answered.”
He believes that if this process had been in place sooner, he would have been vaccinated weeks ago.
“It seems quite simple now to go down there, and I don’t know why it wasn’t that way from the very start,” he said.
Now, he’s looking forward to how this shot will change his life after nearly a year of being separated from loved ones.
“I’m going to be able to see my children and friends who have also been vaccinated, and I’m going to continue to be diligent and not expose other people,” he said. “I’ll wear a mask when I go to the store until the CDC says not to. I believe we have a responsibility to take care of others and not be selfish and only look out for ourselves.”
