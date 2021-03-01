New scheduling system starts for Oregon Convention Center COVID-19 vaccines

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting Monday, the Portland metro hospital systems running the Oregon Convention Center vaccination site, known as All4Oregon, are calling eligible seniors to book vaccine appointments at the convention center.
It’s a new system meant to ease the frustration that came with online sign-ups the past several weeks.
For some people that means sit and wait for the phone to ring; others are finding appointments elsewhere instead.
"There are only three ages I wished I was in my life, one of them was 16, one of them was 21 and 65 so I could get the vaccine," Michael Shoenholtz said.
He just made the cut on Oregon’s vaccine eligibility with a birthday over the weekend.
Getting a vaccine is important to him for time with his grandson and so he can go see his 93-year-old dad out of state.
"His wife died literally days before the lockdown and he’s been bouncing around his house for a year without any help," he said.
Monday he became part of those 65 to 69 years old added to the mix of older seniors already eligible.
Statewide according to OHA’s online data, more than 200,000 Oregonians 65 and up have already been vaccinated with more than 500,000 to go.
The Oregon Health Authority is using the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool to electronically scramble the names of all eligible adults in Clackamas, Multnomah, Columbia and Washington counties so that the All4Oregon call center can then contact those people to schedule appointments at the convention center.
"I think the part where I started to worry I realized we were all in a lottery type system and that people who were 85 that hadn’t been vaccinated were now competing against 65 years old," Schoenholtz said.
Monday OHA sent a list of 1900 eligible names to the call center which will call those people over the next four days to schedule appointments from Wednesday through Tuesday.
We asked OHA how often they’d be sending over more names but a spokesperson said they couldn’t provide an exact schedule, only that as of now it will be on a weekly basis and that the number of names sent matches the number of appointments available.
"It could be weeks, I don’t know how to make plans, I don’t know how to have a clue whether I'm in early stage of that waiting game or end stage," Schoenholtz said.
He didn’t want to have to worry about it when even more people become eligible at the end of the month so instead of waiting for a call for the convention center, he decided to focus on trying for a pharmacy slot and was able to book one.
"I just happened to see a tip that someone posted online that said this particular pharmacy had spots available and I jumped on it," he said. "At least when you’ve got something you’ve got something and I didn’t have to wait a month only to realize I'm competing with another half a million people."
OHA said as more vaccines become available, there will be more distribution locations like retail pharmacies… outpatient clinics or other hospital and health system sites.
They say more vaccine and more of those locations will help with this supply and demand problem.
And OHA Director Pat Allen said over this next month they expect to vaccinate more than 3 in 4 seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.