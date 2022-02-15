PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new business owner in Southeast Portland is speaking out after his restaurant was burglarized five times, twice last week.

FOX 12 spoke with Ezequiel Gutierrez, the owner of Mi Cava Cocina. He said four of the five break-ins happened before the restaurant was even opened to the public.

Gutierrez said the bulk of the destruction started six weeks ago when an unknown suspect broke into the back door of the restaurant and stole $3,000 worth of power tools.

Portland restaurant owner ditches the city for the suburbs PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the city that doesn’t work, if you ask Jaime Soltero Jr., owner of the small restaurant chain Tamale Boy.

Four weeks later, surveillance cameras from inside the restaurant caught a different suspect breaking into the restaurant's covered patio.

“See heaters that line the ceiling? Another guy came in, he spent a good hour ripping them down. He stole three of them which caused electrical damage,” says Gutierrez.

All damages and stolen items cost the restaurant $14,000, pushing the grand opening date, yet again.

Fast forward to this past week, multiple attempts have been made to break into a storage pod that sits outside in the restaurant's parking lot.

“This morning I got a call from the plaza security. She said a guy was at the restaurant again trying to break into the container for the second time,” said Gutierrez. "Surprise, it was the same guy that stole the heaters."

Gutierrez tells FOX 12 that Portland police are aware of who the suspect is, but Fox 12 have yet to receive confirmation from Portland Police Bureau regarding that statement.