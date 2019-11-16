PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the second time this week, New Seasons Market has expanded a ground beef recall for its stores in Oregon, Washington and California.
On Saturday, New Seasons announced that “out of an extreme abundance of caution,” the voluntary recall will now include all raw and ready-to-cook fresh and frozen beef sold over the past four weeks.
The initial recall involved in-house ground beef products at three Portland stores after three people became sick from E. coli. A fourth person was later identified, according to the Oregon Health Authority, and all four ate ground beef purchased at different New Seasons stores.
Each person recovered from their illness.
On Thursday, New Seasons reported that tests showed some meat contaminated with E. coli was available for sale as recently as Nov. 8.
Now, the recall expansion announced Saturday includes steaks, roast, ready-to-cook mixes, frozen beef bones, and instore-made beef products, including meat loaf, meat balls, kabobs, and hamburger patties of all varieties from the meat and seafood departments and grab & go cases at all New Seasons locations on the West Coast.
The company has also expanded the dates of the recalled products, which were sold with “Packed On” dates of Oct. 19 to Nov. 15, and “Sell By” dates starting Oct. 23 up to and including Nov. 18.
New Seasons is recommending customers who bought products in the recall between Oct. 19 and Nov. 15 to return them for a full refund. Receipts are not required for a return.
New Seasons has suspended the sale of the products while the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Health Authority continue their investigation into the cause of the E. coli outbreak.
E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. The condition is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly, and it can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.
People who ate any of the recalled products but did not get sick do not need to do anything. Others with symptoms should contact a health care provider.
To be sure all bacteria in ground beef are destroyed, cook it to a safe minimum internal temperature of at least 160 degree. Use a food thermometer to check that they have reached a safe internal temperature.
According to a spokeswoman, New Seasons “is continuing to work closely with regulatory authorities to help identify the source of the contaminated product.”
To learn more, go to newseasonsmarket.com/product-recalls.
