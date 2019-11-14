PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New Seasons Market is expanding a ground beef recall to all its stores in Oregon, Washington and California.
The initial recall involved three Portland stores after three people became sick from E. coli. A fourth person was later identified, according to the Oregon Health Authority, and all four ate ground beef purchased at different New Seasons stores.
Each person recovered from their illness.
On Thursday, New Seasons Market reported that new tests showed some meat contaminated with E. coli was available for sale as recently as Nov. 8.
New Seasons is recommending customers who bought ground beef and ground beef products between Oct. 19 and Nov. 8 to return them for a full refund. Receipts are not required for a return.
The implicated products include New Seasons Market's fresh in-house ground beef and ground beef products sold at all New Seasons locations in Oregon, Washington and California, in bulk from the meat cases and packaged from grab and go cases. That includes in-house made products such as meat balls, meat loaf and hamburger patties.
The ground beef and ground beef products are marked with three days' shelf life from purchase. The recalled products were sold with "Packed On" dates of Oct. 19, 2019 to Nov. 8, 2019, and "Sell By" dates starting Oct. 23, 2019, up to and including Nov. 11, 2019.
New Seasons Market has suspended the sale of the products while the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Health Authority continue their investigation into the cause of the outbreak.
E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. The condition is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly, and it can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.
People who ate the product but did not get sick do not need to do anything. Others with symptoms should contact a health care provider.
To be sure all bacteria in ground beef are destroyed, cook it to a safe minimum internal temperature of at least 160 degree. Use a food thermometer to check that they have reached a safe internal temperature.
For more, go to newseasonsmarket.com/product-recalls.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.