New Seasons Market recalling fresh ground beef sold at 3 locations because of possible E. coli contamination

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New Seasons is recalling fresh ground beef sold at meat counters in three of its stores because it may be contaminated with E. coli.
The Oregon Health Authority says three people in the Portland metro area have become sick from E. coli after eating ground beef bought at different New Seasons outlets. All are recovering from the illness, according to the OHA.
The recalled fresh ground beef was sold at the company’s North Lombard, North Interstate and Cedar Hills locations. The product comes in 5%, 10% and 20% fat content varieties and is ground at the stores before being sold.
The products were sold between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23. The OHA recommends customers who purchased the ground beef between those dates should throw it away immediately.
E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), according to the OHA. The condition is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly, and it can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.
People who ate the product but did not get sick do not need to do anything. The OHA says if you developed diarrhea after eating it, you should consult your health care provider and tell him or her about the exposure.
New Seasons says it has suspended the sale of the product while the Oregon Department of Agriculture continues to investigate the cause of the outbreak.
Consumers with any questions can email the company at talktous@newseasonsmarket.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
