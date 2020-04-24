BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – New Seasons Market says it will soon require anyone who enters its stores to wear a mask. The new requirement, which will begin on April 29, will help ensure the safety of the community, the grocery store says.
New Seasons has signs posted at various local stores to alert customers that the change is coming. Employees, like George Barna, have been wearing masks since April 14. Barna says the decision to require masks of everyone in New Seasons stores gives him and other employees peace of mind.
“I’m fully in support of it,” Barna said. “You know, we’re all there trying to do best not just for ourselves but for the people coming in shopping.”
New Seasons announced the change Friday, saying it would be temporarily offering cloth facial covering for free to help customers adjust to the change. In addition to the face mask requirement, the company said all staff members must undergo a verbal symptom check before the start of their shift.
News of this change leaves a lot of prospective customers with mixed opinions. Matthew Hines-Steiner says he’s shopped before at New Seasons, and he’s also the assistant manager of a local smoke shop in Tigard. He says any kind of health and safety measures are a smart move.
Going to grocery stores, people don’t seem to understand that concept of six feet from anybody, you know, and people just walk right past you,” Hines-Steiner said. “You know, I think masks are great. No, they’re probably not going to stop 100 percent of the spread of COVID-19, but it’s sure going to help.”
New Seasons says it will limit its free cloth masks to one per customer.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.