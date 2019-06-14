PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's a first for Portland.
Hundreds of new seated e-scooters are making their way to the Rose City.
Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said the city of Portland wants to make the e-scooter fleet more accessible for people who might not be able to stand on the existing e-scooters.
The move was in response to input from the community during the city's 2018 e-scooter pilot program.
The 725 e-scooters are on city streets on Friday and bring the total number of permitted scooters in Portland to just under 2,000.
California-based razor has been permitted for over 500 e-scooters. Tacoma-based shared has been permitted for 200 e-scooters.
The seated e-scooters are heavier with bigger tires. Riders must obey the same regulations in place for other e-scooters. There's a 15 mile per hour speed limit and you must wear a helmet.
Hundreds of these new e-scooters are on Portland’s streets now. Just keep in mind, they are a little more expensive than their non-seated counterparts.
