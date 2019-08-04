New section of Historic Columbia River Highway Trail opens

CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) – Hikers and cyclists, get ready – a new section of the Historic Columbia River Highway Trail opened on Saturday.
“Today we take one more step in our journey to reconnect this old highway built over 100 years ago by the visionaries of their time,” said a speaker at the dedication ceremony, which was held Saturday morning at the new Wyeth Trailhead.
The Oregon Department of Transportation shared video of the extension. It includes Shellrock Mountain – halfway between Cascade Locks and Hood River.
The addition will create six miles of the car-free trail.
