New shelter to provide more protection against cold weather in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - People will have access to shelters in more places across Multnomah County than ever before this winter.
That was announced right before the opening of the Arbor Lodge Winter Shelter Friday, where Portland and county leaders shared their plans for protecting the homeless during the coldest months.
“Multnomah County purchased this space last year with pandemic relief dollars, so that we could expand our shelter system to ensure our severe weather shelters would be as safe as possible,” said Multnomah County Chair, Deborah Kafoury.
The new shelter isn’t just for extreme winter events, people can stay there through the end of April.
“People don’t want to see tents on I-5,” said Andrea Matthews. “They don’t want to see that, and so if those people are moving into here, that would be amazing.”
Matthews is the Shelter Project Manager for the Joint Office of Homeless Services at Multnomah County.
But the Arbor Lodge shelter is especially important to her, as a neighbor in the area and someone part of the Arbor Lodge Neighborhood Association.
“The neighbors’ response has been really positive, surprisingly,” she said.
Matthews said for the most part, neighbors want to get involved and help. She said they do have some worries, though.
“I think people are concerned about crime and attracting more homeless folks to the area,” she said. “What I say, is it’s going to be a process and we’re going to work through it.”
“It’s not going to be perfect right away,” she continued.
Kafoury said there is space for 2,000 people to find shelter across the county all winter long, and room for hundreds more on some of the worst nights.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also spoke Friday. He said volunteers are needed for these shelters, to keep them running during extremely cold nights.
