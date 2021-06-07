New shuttle giving access to trailheads in Columbia River Gorge

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - There’s a new shuttle in the Columbia River Gorge that’s giving more people access to trailheads and tourist landmarks.
Co-Owner Alan Dayley says the idea of the Sasquatch Shuttle came from his neighbor, a former deputy sheriff who worked out in the Gorge and saw the issues with traffic and the need for more safe places to park with concerns about car break-ins.
The shuttle was ready to go in 2020, but then the pandemic happened. It finally launched this May and makes eight stops along the Columbia River Gorge. You catch the shuttle at its main location next to the post office in Bridal Veil. The four buses are retired church buses from central Oregon.
“We went searching for shuttle buses and we really liked the concept of you know of Portland and really keeping this you know just weird if you will,” said Dayley. The shuttle costs five dollars to park in the lot and 10 bucks per person to ride the shuttle all day. It runs seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
