PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This year, the Starlight Run will start earlier than normal and at a new location due to construction.
The Rose Festival announced Thursday that the 41st annual Starlight Run will start at 7 p.m., and now begin and finish on Naito Parkway at the CityFair.
The costume contest will be held at 5:45 p.m.
The reason for the changes is due to Lincoln High School going under massive reconstruction. The athletic field where the run had previously started and ended will be unavailable for two years.
"The Starlight Run has been a longtime staple of the Rose Festival and the Starlight Parade, and these new course changes are designed to enhance the experience, atmosphere and inclusivity with the Rose Festival's CityFair," said Alex Bennett, Event Operations Executive for the Starlight Run. "It truly was a win-win scenario, as runners will still be able to experience the parade route and enjoy streets lined with thousands of spectators cheering them on to the finish line."
The 3.1 mile run will start near Morrison Street at Naito, go north, then turn up SW Harvey Milk Street (formerly Stark Street) and join the Starlight Parade route at 4th Avenue. Runners will follow the parade route up to 14th AVE where they will loop around Lincoln High School and race down to Burnside, then to 4th Ave and back to SW Harvey Milk Street returning to Naito Parkway.
Rose Festival officials said all runners will receive a medal and get free access to CityFair after the race.
To register for the Starlight run, visit www.motivrunning.com/starlight-run. For more information about the Rose Festival, visit www.rosefestival.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
