PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)-- Washington and Oregon are ranked in the top 9 of states for having the best traffic safety laws according to an annual study by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

Despite this good news, traffic accidents and deaths are up around the country, according to the same report. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson, David House, said this has been a trend since the pandemic started.

“We're seeing an increase in traffic crashes, injury crashes, and fatal crashes. It seems to be a nationwide phenomenon," House said. “Anecdotally, it looks like speed is probably the biggest factor and so a really important consideration because that’s under the driver's control.”

He said a recent report by the advocates for highway and auto safety shows Oregon is taking all the right steps to keep drivers safe through legislation. But still, 489 people died on Oregon's roads in 2019, according to the report.

"People seem to be driving faster and the problem with that is speed can turn a small error into a big one," House said.

It’s not just speeding: Oregon is seeing an increase in wrong-way driver crashes. There were at least 8 from the start of 2021 until this month on metro area freeways.

The most recent was on Monday when a driver, allegedly under the influence of intoxicants, took his car three miles south in the northbound lanes of I-5. Amazingly no one was seriously injured.

But AAA said wrong-way driver crashes are happening more. ODOT said there are no specific plans to address the problem, but technologies are out there the state is looking into.

“Keep in mind that could be inside or outside the vehicle," House said. "There are always ways to make improvements with technology within vehicles as well as the engineering within the highways themselves.”

House says the recently passed infrastructure bill will allow ODOT to allocate $240 million to improve safety on highways. But no matter how much money is invested to improve safety, it all comes down to those behind the wheel.

“The key thing to remember engineering is part of the equation," House said. "Driving safely is a big piece of it. It’s not just up to ODOT to solve the problem, it’s up to everybody to take part."