PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - What would you think about a one-hour train ride to Seattle?
Might sound too good to be true, but it isn't if Washington state can deal with the enormous price tag attached.
Washington's Department of Transportation put together a new study looking at ultra-high speed rail that would extend from Vancouver B.C. to Portland.
Here's how it would work:
The all-electric system would have trains running at about 220-miles-per-hour, with select stops along the way.
Those stops would include: Bellingham, Everett, Tacoma, Olympia and Kelso/Longview.
According to the study, the project estimates three million passengers a year and would produce revenue between 165 and 250 million dollars in the first few years.
All of that comes at a cost, a whopping 24 to 42 billion dollars to build.
The study found high speed rail might be the best way to fix traffic grid-lock and would provide a boost to the economy.
“Really an opportunity to take this mega region to the next level in a global economy,” Washington Department of Transportation Janet Matkin said
The study estimates a completion date of 2035.
Of course, the idea is far from reality at this point and an exact route through Washington hasn't been planned.
