PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland City Council met Tuesday to learn about how effective the Portland Street Response team was during its first six months of operation.

The team launched back in February as an alternative resource to sending police to mental health calls and homeless issues. Since it launched back in February, there's been a nearly 5 percent reduction of calls traditionally responded to by police.

Researchers at Portland State University feel confident the pilot project is ready for a city-wide expansion.

Between February and August of 2021, the Portland Street Response team responded to 383 calls within the Lents neighborhood where the pilot program was launched. Research shows the team reduced the police response on non-emergency welfare checks by over 20 percent.

They also reduced fire department presence of behavioral health and illegal burn calls by almost 12 percent, and first-responders aren't the only ones benefiting from the program.

During initial contact on calls, the street response team made 44 referrals to programs ranging from housing and financial benefits to medical treatment and pet care.

The team's community health workers made another 125 referrals in follow-up visits with clients.

Greg Townley, a researcher on the Portland Street Response survey report, said put those 125 referrals, there were only 15 cases in which a client denied wanting access to a mental health or housing resource.

But that doesn't mean they made use of it either.

Townley says data does not show the outcome of each referral, but it does show some promise.

"We know that clients were eager to take the team up on an offer to assist them. We see hear six successful housing applications," Townley said. "The team is working with four additional individuals to get them into housing."

He said they should have more data around the success of their referrals within the next six months.

In the meantime, Townley recommends they not only expand the street response team but train dispatchers to shift their escalation technique for 911 and non-emergency calls.

He said dispatchers should approach low-crisis calls with the response team in my mind as the first line of defense.

To view the full study, visit Portland Street Response: Six-Month Evaluation.