PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the COVID-19 pandemic carries on, a new survey is revealing some shifting attitudes among Oregonians.
DHM Research has now done at least four statewide surveys since the coronavirus hit. A new survey released on Thursday polled 900 Oregonians to see how they’re experiencing the pandemic, both as a public health issue and as an economic issue.
Data showed that 63-percent of Oregonians rate the state’s economic conditions as poor or very poor, up from 55-percent in March.
At the same time, Oregonians are less worried about their own personal finances. 49 percent say they are somewhat or very worried about their financial situation, which is down from 63-percent in March. Researchers found that age plated a big factor in the findings.
“Young people are feeling much more stressed about their personal finances, much more likely to have lost a job, than folks who are older,” said. “Especially 18-29 and 18-34. So, the public health challenges are more severe for older people, the economic challenges have been more severe for young people.”
The survey also found a growing divide about reopening the economy.
40-percent said its urgent to open the economy, while 55-percent said it’s not safe yet. 66-percent of Oregon republicans say reopening the economy is urgent, compared to 16-percent of democrats.
The survey was concluded this past Sunday. See the full results here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.