New technology gives homebuyers easier access to self-guided tours in competitive market

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The housing market is hot right now, with high demand and low-interest rates. But realtors say there's low inventory.
Stephanie Champion is one of those prospective homebuyers.
"We haven't found like our house yet," Champion said: We're still middle of the process, I would say, we're getting closer."
Champion says she lives in Vancouver and is looking for a home a little north of that area.
But searching for a new place in a pandemic, she says, is not easy.
"It's been challenging and interesting. Trying to do anything in a pandemic is just kind of hard," Champion said.
Some of her tours have been in-person with safety measures in place, and some have been virtual tours.
Champion says it's highly competitive.
"You have a very small window in order to see a place, make an offer you're considering competitive offers at that point because there is just so many people moving to the northwest," Champion said.
Realtor Jeff Knipe says the pandemic has changed the industry,
"Technology has really come out and been accelerated to help us with the selling process as well as buying for buyers," Knipe said. "And making it more convenient to shop from home and shop from your couch."
Knipe says he is also doing virtual tours.
The Portland market, he says, is one of the top cities to move to, and he says one of the top cities for growth.
Interest rates Knipe says are as low as 2.5 and 3 percent.
He says that's the lowest he's seen interest rates in more than 20 years.
As realtors like Knipe are getting creative in how they're showing homes during the pandemic, there's now another option that gives you access at your fingertips.
It's an app through Zillow.
Knipe says the app works for vacant homes owned by Zillow.
People can use the app to unlock a Zillow-owned vacant home for a self-guided tour on their time, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
"It allows a quick way, a safe way, a safer way really at your convenience to walk through a home," Knipe said. "See it at your own pace, at your own time and not have to wait for somebody to open that door for you."
