(KPTV) - With kids back in school, worries about their social lives and social media are back on the forefronts of parents' minds.
These days, parents have more options when it comes to keeping track of their kids online activities and phone use.
Eric Stearns, a parent and teacher, uses a service called Bark, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze the contents of emails, social media posts, and other online activities, looking for red flags.
"For example, if a child uses language that is depressive in nature or suicide attempts, if they're talking about it. Even if they're talking about a friend, even if it's not related to them, it'll still pop up," said Stearns.
School districts are also utilizing AI to track students activities.
Vancouver Public Schools, for instance, partners with a service called Gaggle, which uses an algorithm to comb through students' emails and exchanges on shared documents like Google Docs.
"We might see something where two students are chatting back and forth inside of a document, like a Google doc, and they might share that one's planning to bring a weapon to school, or they're going to jump some other kid after school, you know? That happens," said Jeff Patterson, Gaggle's CEO.
Evergreen Public Schools had a pilot program using Gaggle last year, but the district said it would discontinue the partnership this year.
Amber John, whose daughter is a freshman at Skyview High School in Vancouver, likes the idea that the district is keeping an eye on what students are saying to each other online.
"It's peace of mind, for sure," said John. "Because these kids just have so much at their fingertips now."
There are several other services available for parents, including OurPact, which John uses to monitor her daughter's phone use.
Some services even send parents the text messages their kids send on their phones.
The services range in price, but Bark and OurPact both cost about $10 a month for premium services.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.