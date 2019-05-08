PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After months of research and trying the Portland Timbers have landed a player they believe can transform the club for years to come.
The Timbers have finally found their footing and here comes a big boot for some big bucks, lucky number seven, a club record transfer fee believed to be in the 10-to-12 million-dollar range with the top league in Mexico, brings 24-year-old Brian Fernandez to soccer city.
Born in Santa Fe, Argentina, PTFC's new designated player is a high-volume goal scorer, most playing center and right wing, Fernandez was just the second leading scorer in Liga MX.
Past off-the-field missteps are part of Fernandez’s resume, including a two-year ban for two failed drug tests when he was 20, and a less than pleasant exchange with a fan in the stands after what ended up being his final match in Mexico.
Fernandez won't be available until next Wednesday in Houston. Portland's upcoming derby match in BC is Friday night in Vancouver. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. With a FOX 12 pregame show on FOX 12 plus at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.