PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new tool has been created in an effort to prevent youth sexual violence in Oregon.
It's a series of maps based off answers by middle and high school students put together by the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education.
There are several maps on the website taking a closer look at bullying, sexual violence, sexual behavior in general by area.
For example, eleventh graders were asked "have you ever given in to sexual activity when you didn't want to because of pressure?"
The darker green shows areas where this has happened between 15 and 20 percent of students.
Another question posed to eighth graders, “have you ever had sexual intercourse?"
In the Portland area, between 8 and 12 percent of eighth graders said they had.
This information comes from 2013 to 2017 surveys.
There are several more maps focusing on different issues including rape and teen dating violence.
The idea is to push for discussions in schools and communities about these issues.
There is also a list of resources to find help.
