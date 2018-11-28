PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) has launched a new tool to help pinpoint an exact location when people call from cell phones.
"RapidLite" gives dispatchers free access to a national public safety resource with fast and accurate location data.
Right now, dispatchers have tools to help them pinpoint a cell phone's location, but it can often place the phone a couple hundred or thousand feet away from the actual location.
Also, dispatchers say not everyone calling 911 knows exactly where they are.
"It's really hard for people having a medical event - having chest pains, difficulty breathing - they can't articulate their entire address or they can't articulate the exact street that they're on," said Kristina Gore.
BOEC is the first in the Portland metro area to use RapidLite, and they say over the past few weeks, the tool has already improved the bureau's response to 911 calls.
