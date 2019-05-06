BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two new traffic signals in Beaverton were activated over the weekend, and both should make the area of Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Highway 26 a lot safer.
The new traffic signals are for the left run from Highway 26 eastbound to SW Cedar Hills, and the left turn from SW Cedar Hills to Highway 26 eastbound.
For Monday morning rush hour, it wasn't smooth sailing. There are some timing issues with the signals.
Over the weekend it was a lot worse - with long backups on SW Cedar Hills reported back beyond SW Barnes Road.
"It was jammed up back to the corner here from the onramp going east," Bob Davis told FOX 12.
Roughly 30,000 cars and trucks travel the area everyday, and for many commuters, these turn signals have been a long time coming.
Tony Rubio is always driving across town for his window cleaning business. He's had to make those frustrating and risky left turns before.
"Yeah, you'd sit there for 10, 15 minutes waiting, and then it's touch and go. You almost get in a wreck trying to ease out," said Rubio.
Washington County reports that between 2011 and 2015 there have been 37 crashes in the area of SW Cedar Hills and Highway 26. The Oregon Department of Transportation said none of those accidents were deadly or involved major injuries.
ODOT was out at the new traffic signals Monday to monitor the morning commute. They admit there are still some timing issues with the left turn signal, and they will be working on that.
