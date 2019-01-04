GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12’S Most Wanted drove off with a Gresham family’s brand-new trailer in the middle of the night, according to police.
The family tells FOX 12, inside the Charmac 24-foot snowmobile trailer, were four snowmobiles, worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Gloria Johnson says shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, she woke up when she noticed red tail lights flashing outside her bedroom.
According to the great-grandmother, when she peaked through the blinds, she saw her son’s silver 2018 trailer was no longer in the driveway of their home on Southeast Hogan Road.
“I went to my son’s bedroom and said ‘Roger! The trailer’s gone!’ He goes, ‘you got to be kidding me,’” she said.
When her son, Roger Heuett, went outside, he saw the trailer’s locks had been cut and it was gone.
According to Heuett, the thief got away with an 800 Assault, a black and blue Polaris, a red Polaris Indy and an orange and white Arctic Cat – worth a combined $40,000.
Heuett says the red Polaris was a Christmas gift he recently bought for his 12-year-old granddaughter, of whom he has custody.
The family has been planning a special trip together for more than a year to celebrate he and his wife’s fourth wedding anniversary. They were supposed to go up to Mount Bachelor with their grandkids.
“So, they not only stole from me and my wife, they stole from my grandkids,” he said.
Heuett tells FOX 12, although the stolen trailer is worth more than $10,000, he just wants to recover the snowmobiles. He says if the thief drops them back off at his home, there will be no questions asked and he will not press charges.
Gresham police are investigating the case. If you spot the trailer or snowmobiles, be sure to call the non-emergency line.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
