WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – TriMet’s new all-electric fleet of buses will be powered entirely by wind, which is a transit industry first in the United States, according to the agency.
TriMet announced the move with project partner Portland General Electric Tuesday morning. The buses will run on Line 62 along Murray Boulevard in Washington County and can hold up to 40 people.
The agency says it plans to have a non-diesel bus fleet by 2040. So far, there are five battery-electric buses, thanks to a nearly $3.5 million federal grant and PGE.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.