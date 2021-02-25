New vaccine appointments in Portland fill up in a matter of minutes

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of vaccine appointments became available for eligible seniors on Thursday.
2,400 slots at PDX’s red economy lot were filled in 10 minutes and 1,000 convention center appointments were filled in 90 minutes.
Among the thousands struggling trying to get an appointment is one couple looking to get their second vaccine.
Frank Marquez and his wife were able to get their first doses at a Safeway pharmacy last week. He then went to reschedule his second appointment with North Central Public Health, but he says he was told he needed to get his second dose at the same place he got his first.
Marquez says the county then canceled the appointment for his second dose, leaving him frustrated. He says he was really looking forward to being fully vaccinated so he could see his family soon.
“We’re trying to stay alive a few more, a couple more years anyway to be able to enjoy the fruit of our labor and our grandkids. I have a great grandson who’s going to, is already a year old and I haven’t been able to visit him,” said Marquez.
The couple will now have to wait until they can get an appointment at the Safeway pharmacy to get their second dose.
