VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A highly-anticipated new homeless center, called the Vancouver Navigation Center, will open its doors Monday off Grand Boulevard in Vancouver.
The city held an open house Wednesday night to celebrate and offer community members a sneak peek of the 25,000-square-foot facility.
The center will use 5,000 square feet of space and be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a day shelter operated by the nonprofit, Share.
The new facility is five times bigger than its current day shelter and is expected to serve roughly 74 people a day by offering laundry facilities, showers, light meals and access to social services like mental healthcare and job search assistance.
The city purchased the building for $4.2 million and private donors chipped in for some remodel work inside the facility.
Sabrina Dean became emotional as she talked about what the new facility means to her and some of her friends.
“I don’t mean to cry, but I’ve lost too many friends out there in the cold weather – and I don’t want it to be me or any of my friends,” Dean said.
Dean told FOX 12 that she’s spent the last five years homeless but was just approved for housing about two weeks ago. She’s been staying with friends until she moves into her own place and still plans to use the new day shelter as she transitions.
“With us having showers and facilities like this, it will give a chance for the people to get motivated to maybe go and look for work,” Dean said. “I hope the community will give this place a chance.”
The city said there’s not enough available funding to operate the center as an emergency overnight shelter in bad weather, but is still discussing possible options.
As for the remaining 20,000 square feet of space, the city plans to use it to eventually help the homeless further. The city hopes to come up with a usage plan by the end of 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
