New Vancouver shelters provide meals, separate rooms for those in need

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Two new shelters opening in Vancouver will add 94 beds to Clark County.
In a former hotel off Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive, its rooms now serve as a shelter.
Bertha's Place which opened Christmas Eve, has 62 rooms.
Bertha's Too off Northeast 94th Avenue has 32.
Program Director Samantha Forrester says through multiple community partners, the two shelters are now open in Vancouver.
She says the shelters serve 55 and older, single women and couples with women who are head of household.
"That's what we're doing, helping serve this population," Forrester said. "Helping them feel that they belong and helping them look forward to the future."
Forrester says in order to stay at the shelters there's a referral process through the Council for the Homeless.
Forrester gave FOX 12 a tour of one of the rooms.
In it, residents have access to a bed, couch, storage, bathroom and even a kitchenette.
"I feel that it helps them be a little more independent, it helps them prepare for what they're going forward looking for, a place of their own what that's going to look like," Forrester said. "They have their own space, their doing things on their own what is it like and so it's more like preparing for the future preparing you for transitioning out of here."
Forrester says at least two meals are provided daily.
Once a resident is referred to a shelter, they then work with a case manager who helps connect them with other resources including jobs, mental health and housing.
Forrester says there's no time limit; residents can stay until their needs are met before leaving the shelter.
She reflected on how grateful folks are for the help.
"She had a walker here and she walked out, and she started dancing when she was in the lobby dancing, and you know she was just so happy," Forrester said. "And I remember one lady as soon as she got in and we registered her in she started crying."