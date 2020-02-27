COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - New video details a dangerous chase involving a theft suspect detectives say drove the wrong way onto Interstate 5 twice before law enforcement arrested him.
The chase happened last Wednesday in Cowlitz County after deputies spotted the suspect, Mark Garrett Hector, 31, of Kalama, running red lights in a gold minivan associated with a shoplifting incident in Kelso.
Video shows a deputy try but fail to stop Hector from driving the wrong way onto southbound I-5.
The minivan eventually gets off I-5, where Castle Rock police tracks it north on Huntington Avenue. Hector at one point while driving in this area forced a pedestrian to jump out of the way, according to law enforcement.
The vehicle gets back onto I-5 and again drives into oncoming traffic, eventually crashing near the Toutle River RV Resort.
Authorities say Hector ran off after crashing the van while a passenger was taken into custody on a warrant. Officials arrested Hector after they say he ran across all six lanes of I-5.
Cowlitz County detectives want to hear from anyone who witnessed the ordeal, including the pedestrian who was almost hit.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
