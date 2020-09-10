DETRIOT, OR (KPTV) - New videos show how quickly flames have spread in the Santiam Fire, giving new perspective as the fire forces evacuations in the area.
Video from Sandi Elwood, who grew up in the Detriot area, show the aftermath of the fire storming through the area, leveling homes and businesses in the town off Highway 22.
Coming up in just a few minutes - hear from Sandi Elwood - she shot this video in Detroit and it shows just how much damage has been done to the town. She grew up there. Her mom had to leave her home - it was destroyed. pic.twitter.com/BDlDGuZ76w— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 10, 2020
“Pulling down into the city and noticing the Cedars is gone, and that entire strip of businesses down that main drag is gone, with exception of the post, heart-wrenching,” Elwood said, describing the fire as devastating.
Elwood grew up in Detroit and knows just about everyone who calls the place home. She says her mom still lives there and was one of the last to leave before the fire swept through. Elwood says her mom’s home was lost to the fire.
“I sit there, and I think, is it real, and then you realize it is and it is heartbreaking, and then the what-ifs, you know, how are you going to rebuild, how does this look, we have never been through anything like this,” Elwood said.
Further down the Santiam Canyon on Highway 22, video shows how quickly flames marched down North Fork Road. Alan Roth shared video captured by one of his trail cameras as the flames marched closer.
Of his 12 cameras, Roth says he was only able to recover two, with the rest reduced to melted plastic. The camera that captured this video was located just 100 yards from their home, which is still standing, he says.
Alan Roth shared this video - it is from one of his trail cameras on North Fork Road. It shows the progression of the #BeachieCreekFire as it burned over the area. He says he had 12 cameras and only two made it. This camera was 100 yards from his home, which is still standing. pic.twitter.com/dauJ0wskdo— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 10, 2020
While others know what they’re coming home to, Michelle Behrens-Webb has no idea.
“It is just like living in hell,” Behrens-Webb, who evacuated her home, said.
Behrens-Webb evacuated from her Lyons area home when it was placed under Level 3 evacuation orders.
She says they were at their home on the coast and headed back to grab what they could and get out.
“We understand the fire is just one lane over from ours, so we are not expecting to keep it,” Behrens-Webb said.
It’s a tough new reality for many people, as the magnitude of what has happened settles in.
“That community strong, definitely there is a lot of love there, I don’t think anyone is willing to give it up,” Elwood said. “They are heartbroken, but they all have the attitude that this is not the end, maybe a new beginning, a different beginning it is not over.”
Law enforcement has a large presence in the area and is being very strict about road closures. They are asking that people stay out of the area where the fire is burning so they can do their job.
