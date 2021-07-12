LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are responding to a fire near Detroit Lake on Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service- Willamette National Forest.
A smoke column is visible from Highway 22, the Detroit area and Santiam Pass.
GOES-West visible satellite imagery appears to be showing a decent column of smoke rising from a location a few miles south of Detroit Lake. So far as we can tell, this appears to be the newly named #BrulerFire. #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/wllB9jRGQD— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 12, 2021
Yep, looks like we have a new fire burning west southwest of Mt. Jefferson in the northern Oregon Cascades (northeast Linn County). Fire officials are calling this one the #BrulerFire or #BrulerIncident. Awfully close to the Beachie Creek & Lionshead mega-fire burn scars. #ORwx https://t.co/VLbEvF2pyw pic.twitter.com/jMmmheVGLQ— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) July 12, 2021
UFSWNF said the fire known as The Bruler Fire is estimated to be between 15 to 20 acres and has a high potential to spread.
The public is asked to avoid the Middle Santiam Wilderness, the Old Cascade Crest Loop Trails (Swamp Peak and Gordon Peak), Forest Service Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road), 1161, 1133 and 1012.
A type 3 team along with engines, crews and aircraft have been requested to manage the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
