PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new homeless shelter for children and their parents opened in northwest Portland on Monday and can serve up to 75 people every night through the end of April.
The shelter is on the corner of Northwest 17th & Northrup in a space donated for the season by developer Tom Cody.
Just three months ago, the 4,333 square foot warehouse was a recording studio.
Now, it will provide a safe and warm place for kids and their parents to sleep for the winter. Families will also get a hot dinner and continental breakfast and can leave their belongings at the shelter during the day.
Families who want to stay at the shelter should call 211 to see about availability and to schedule an intake appointment. Staff can do roughly six family intakes every night, so the shelter will gradually reach capacity over the coming days and weeks.
“No parent in our community should fear for their child’s welfare just because it’s cold and dark outside.” This shelter will also connect families with services to transition out of homelessness. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/mmEqyvyal7— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) December 3, 2018
Once families are accepted through the intake process, they’ll be able to sleep there every night rather than waiting in line at night hoping to get a spot.
The shelter will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. daily through April 30, 2019 and will be operated by Portland Homeless Family Solutions. It will be funded by the Joint Office of Homeless Services, and volunteers from Congregation Beth Israel will play a big role in providing meals and volunteer homework help.
A study from the Oregon Department of Education found that during the 2016-2017 school year, more than 4,300 students were homeless in Multnomah County alone.
Right now, more than 100 families are on wait lists for shelter across the city and county.
“These are families who are sleeping outside or in their cars tonight,” Brandi Tuck with Portland Homeless Family Solutions said. “These are kids who don’t have anywhere to do their homework, or anywhere to brush their teeth or anywhere to read bedtime stories at night.”
Donations have already come in for things like pillows and blankets, coats, socks, diapers and snacks, but more are needed.
If you’d like to help, visit 211info.org/donations to see a list of needed winter gear and drop-off sites.
