WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A new exhibit is opening up at the World of Speed Motorsports this weekend.
The Mario Andretti Feature Exhibit celebrates the career of well-known racer Mario Andretti. The exhibit will show eleven historic cars from his five-decade career, along with original video of Mario, his family, and other racing names.
Andretti tried several different kinds of racing throughout his career, going head-to-head with some of the best drivers in the world.
“The amazing part about this story is Mario Andretti himself,” David Pearson with World of Speed Motorsports said. “His very first race car he built with his brother in 1959. He went on to race in all forms of racing for five decades. Any car you put him in, any race. He was a champion, it’s just an amazing story.”
The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through November 2. Admission is $10.
See the full list of cars on exhibit at the World of Speed Motorsports website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.