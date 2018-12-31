PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Starting Tuesday, Jan. 1, a number of new laws will begin to take effect in Oregon.
House Bill 4145, or the 'boyfriend loophole' bill, will allow police to take guns away from those who have been convicted of domestic violence, even if the abuser isn't married to or living with their victim.
The law before only covered people involved in domestic violence against a spouse.
Senate Bill 372, or the roadkill bill, is going to affect dinnertime in some Oregon homes.
Beginning Jan. 1, people may keep and eat deer, or elk, they've accidentally hit on the road.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is offering free permits for drivers, but they come with strict rules.
For example, a person cannot sell the animal they hit, and it's still illegal to intentionally crash into them.
ODFW says anyone can salvage the roadkill, not just the driver who hit the animal, but a person must file an application for that permit within 24 hours.
ODFW also says they are not responsible if you get sick after eating roadkill.
The Oregon Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 1562, which expands the definition of strangulation and also elevates the crime.
Currently, strangulation is usually a misdemeanor under state law, but the new bill will upgrade the charge in many cases from a misdemeanor to a felony.
House Bill 4055 was passed after a tragic hit-and-run crash in 2013.
Two young girls, Abigail and Anna, were killed while playing in a leaf pile in Forest Grove after an 18-year-old driver hit them with her car and took off.
The suspect was convicted of two counts of felony hit and run, but that conviction was later overturned.
Current 2018 laws maintain that drivers have no responsibilities to return to the scene of a crash after they've learned someone was hurt.
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2019, 'Anna and Abigail's Law' requires Oregon drivers to return to the scene if they believe they've hit a person or a pet.
