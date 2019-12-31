PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new year means new laws for people in every state.
In Oregon and Washington, dozens of changes starting Wednesday will impact everything from how you strap your kids in the car to what you can buy at the grocery store.
By now, most of us have heard about the plastic bag ban here in Oregon, how minimum wage is changing in Washington, and nationally, how the smoking age is going up. But many other laws could impact you in 2020.
In Washington, families will be able to take 12 weeks of paid leave for the birth of a baby or to take care of sick family members, starting Jan. 1.
Businesses and workers have been paying into the program for the past year.
Speaking of kids, Washington parents might have to keep their children in booster seats for longer.
In 2020, kids will be required to strap into car booster seats until they’re at least 4 feet, 9 inches tall. Lawmakers removed the “or 8 years old” part of the rule.
“What that booster seat protects you from are what we call seat belt syndrome injuries. These are injuries where the seat belt did its job saving your life, but it wasn’t in the right position on the body,” said Dr. Beth Ebel, a pediatrician at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
And if you’re a health care worker in Washington, your employer will be required to give you uninterrupted breaks and can’t require you to work overtime.
Nurses especially are calling this change a huge win.
In Oregon, one of several new laws going into effect in the new year has to do with bicyclists. It will allow them to treat stop signs as yields.
Right now, cyclists must adhere to the same laws as cars.
But starting in 2020, bicyclists will be able to roll through a stop sign and intersections with red flashing lights if they slow their bike to a safe speed.
Also in Oregon, the gas tax is going up again. It’s part of the “Keep Oregon Moving” legislation, which was passed more than two years ago.
It’s going up 2 more cents to help fund highway and bridge projects.
And new sanitation rules are coming for food carts in Multnomah County. Starting Jan. 1, property owners will now be required to provide power, clean water, and trash services.
Food carts will also have to be far enough apart to prevent fire from spreading.
And the plastic bag rule is also going into effect in Oregon.
Beginning Jan. 1, stores and restaurants won’t be allowed to provide single-use checkout bags to customers.
Stores will have to charge you at least 5 cents if you need a reusable bag.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
