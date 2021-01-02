PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in the Hazelwood neighborhood on New Year’s Day.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Southeast 146th Avenue at 2:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim with serious injuries. They immediately rendered medical assistance until paramedics could come and take him to the hospital.
Police said no arrests have been made and did not provide any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-133.
