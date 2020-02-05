NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - A Newberg appliance store is helping hundreds of babies this year, by collecting thousands of diapers.
Krohn’s Appliance Service hosted its fourth diaper drive, collecting 35,000 diapers. All the diapers will go to local families who couldn’t otherwise afford them.
Brian Love, owner of the business, said this was their best diaper drive yet.
Love said they collected 10,000 diapers the first year, and the generosity from the community has just gone up every year since.
This year’s goal was 30,000 diapers, and they exceeded that.
Love said his granddaughter even wanted to get in on the giving.
“She wanted to take her Christmas money and go buy more diapers, and that is sort of emotional for me, because it shows to me that my family, my kids are learning what giving back is,” Love said.
Over the past four years, they’ve given back 94,000 diapers. The diapers are taken to A Family Place, a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk families.
Volunteers say one in three low-income families can’t afford the amount of diapers needed to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy.
Anyone who would like to get involved or knows a family who could use some help can go to familyplacerelief.org.
So people are actually having children that can't afford diapers for them ?? Makes no sense whatsoever. What sort of life can these kids look forward to ??
